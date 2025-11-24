Ninety-two entered the 33rd running of the annual one weekend event, this time the Viola Private Wealth/Yokohama Nationals were held at Phillip Island. There were a series of heats to determine the grids that would make up the two finals.

Poole who won in 2023, and his Holden Monaro set the pace in O2L qualifying with an ominous time that was almost four tenths under the Improved Production lap record.

He won the three heats he was in, beating Aaron Lawrence (Nissan Silvia), Andrew Butcher (BMW M3) and Jarrod Tonks (Holden Commodore) respectively. Tonks won two, over Butcher and Jason Clements (BMW E36) before Butcher had a narrow win over Zak Hudson (Mazda RX7).

In the final where there were 49 starters, Poole led throughout. Initially he was challenged by Tonks and Justin Keys (Commodore) before the race settled. After three laps there was a safety car to retrieve the Ricky Hogan Commodore that had its engine let go.

The 12-lapper resumed with Poole in control. Keys moved to second when Tonks slowed and retired with a cam sensor failure. Keys then had to ward off a late challenge from Butcher.

After starting 14th, Hudson charged through to finish fourth ahead of Clements, Lawrence, Kaide Lehmann (Commodore), Ben Schoots (RX7), Ian McLennan (Monaro) and Mark Defanis (Commodore).

“It was a really clean weekend and makes up for last year when we had an engine failure when leading,” Poole said.

Rhys Howell was the fastest qualifier in U2L but his Honda Civic dropped a valve in the first heat which ended his weekend. Matt Dwyer (Toyota Celica) qualified second fastest before a blown engine and third fastest qualifier Brett Porter (Civic) led Heat 1 until the engine let go.

The first heat went to Callum Jensen (Peugeot 306 GTi6) over Vereker and Anthony McKenzie (Ford Escort). Vereker won Heat 2 and Brad Harris (Suzuki Swift GTi) took Heat 3 with McKenzie second in both.

Vereker led the final before McKenzie took over the lead briefly. Once back in front, Vereker was able to pull away. Third was a three-way fight between Josh Perkins (Mazda RX7), Kyle Smith (Datsun 1200) and Harris.

Perkins ran wide at Turn 4 and dropped to fifth before Smith and Harris had contact in the run to Lukey Heights and both speared off. Perkins secured third ahead of Paul Grziwotz and Kevin Coulson, both in Civics.

Next year the Improved Production Nationals will be in West Australia on October 17-18.