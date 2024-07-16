The fourth round will also see the competitive debut of the Porsche's 992 GT3 Cup Car at the West Sydney venue, and it will be only the third time the category will race under lights. This will also be the 11th time a Carrera Cup round to be held at the circuit.

Carrera Cup first raced at night at the Gold Coast Indy event in 2004 with a 40min enduro. It was won by Alex Davison just in front of Jim Richards. The next time was in the joint Australia verse Asia sprints at SMP in 2018.

On the last occasion, James Moffat won the round even although he didn't win a race while race victories went to Dylan O'Keeffe and Jordan Love. Eight drivers that raced that weekend remain in, or have returned to the championship since.

At this round, the field will be out to beat Equity One Professional driver Harri Jones who dominated time out at Hidden Valley Raceway. He was the fastest qualifier and followed through with three races victories that put him on top of the points.

Jackson Walls sits second ahead of Dale Wood, Taupo Round 2 winner David Russell and a consistent Dylan O'Keeffe.

Wood and Walls are tied on top of the series-within-a-series Enduro Cup standings, and the latter also leads the Porsche Michelin Junior points.

The Pro field is bolstered by the return of Nick McBride and Bathurst Supercars winner Garth Tander, who will race a Grove Racing / Earl Bamber Motorsport entry in his second solo Carrera Cup start.

Nash Morris raced the night meeting last year in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, won twice and has night racing experience on the 3.9km circuit.

Likewise, Adrian Flack guest drove in Pro-Am of Sprint Challenge there last year and was also a winner. He is the runaway points leader in the Carrera Cup SP Tools Pro-Am with five consecutive round victories.

The return of Stephen Grove will spice up the class as the most successful in class history with 36 wins, 17 round victories and three titles.

On Friday, the Porsches have two practice sessions, ahead of TAG Heuer qualifying on Saturday. Race 1 will be held as the curtain raiser to the Supercars night race on Saturday under lights, before the Enduro Cup race and another sprint race on Sunday. All sessions will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports and Sky NZ.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Round 4 Entry List