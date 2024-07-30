After the last round in Townsville, Round 4 of the series at the Shannons SpeedSeries Race Queensland event will take place on Friday and Saturday only.

The title outright battle is poised with the Pro class front runners Oscar Targett and Brock Gilchrist split by 26 points The are chased by Hamish Fitzsimmons, Aron Shields, Clay Osborne, Caleb Sumich and Tyler Greenbury covered by 65 points in the fight for third in the standings.

The nine races contested has produced five different winners, and no driver has managed to finish in the top five in every race. Targett took pole last year at Queensland Raceway, while Nash Morris swept all three races to win the round from his then-teammate Fitzsimmons.

The 2023 round produced the closest qualifying session in Sprint Challenge history where the top five cars were covered by 0.087s and the top 10 by just 0.39s.

The field will be joined by Ryan Suhle, set for his first Sprint Challenge start since the 2021 season. He is a three-time Sprint Challenge race winner and will race Brett Boulton's McElrea Racing-prepared car with the Pro-Am contender away for this event.

As well as Scott Taylor's return in the Pro-Am class, Ramu Farrell is likely to be a contender aboard his Jones Motorsport-entered entry. He qualified 10th outright on his debut in the category 12 months ago.

Rob Woods returns for his second start this year in his TekworkX Motorsport entry, while Mark Darling will make his debut aboard the SPM Motorsport Porsche.

With Pro-Am class points leader Danny Stutterd not competing, it leaves the door open for Lachy Harburg to challenge for lead as he is currently second in the points.

The Class B battle will see Jacque Jarjo, Brad Carr and Stephen Moylan continue their season-long battle.

The Sprint Challenge will complete on a condensed schedule. Practice, Qualifying and Race 1 are on Friday with two races Saturday, which includes the Jim Richards Endurance Trophy race, shown live on 7plus.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Round 4 Entry List at Queensland Raceway