The 20-year-old's Townsville weekend came to a sudden end following contact with another car through the high-speed Turn 10 during qualifying.

Somers' Sonic Motor Racing Services-run Porsche was sent into a series of barrel rolls before coming to rest on its roof up against the outside concrete wall.

The subsequent rebuild has included a complete re-shell and the replacement of around 90 percent of components in the car.

“It took a lot of work to get the car ready, but it's back, on the way to Tasmania, and I can't wait to get back in it,” said Somers.

“Alongside the team, I have worked on the car basically every day since it got back from Townsville to get it ready.

“It was a huge effort by the team to get it back, so I can't thank the team at Sonic along with the generous support of many friends and supporters for helping me get back on track.

“I raced at Symmons Plains in Formula Ford last year. This will be a totally different experience, but at least I know what way the track goes.”

Somers' rebuilt car has been finished in a plain white livery as the youngster chases sponsorship to assist his campaign in the second-tier Porsche category.