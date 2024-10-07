There will be a field of 24 for the sixth round that will compete over three races this weekend and includes the Sunday morning curtain-raiser to the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Harri Jones’ recent Sandown round win was the ninth time in history a driver has won three rounds in a row. The Championship and Equity Pro leader has a 180 points advantage over second placed Jackson Walls.

The latter is five points ahead Dylan O’Keeffe who is the only driver to finish every race in the top 10 this year. David Russell is another 43 behind. Bayley Hall sits fifth ahead of Dale Wood, Fabian Coulthard, Nash Morris, Ryder Quinn, and Angelo Mouzouris

In the Porsche Michelin Junior Championship, Walls and Hall will battle to represent Carrera Cup Australia against the world’s best young one-make Porsche stars. Walls leads Hall by 147 points, with 181 up for grabs this weekend.

Walls also leads the series-within-series Enduro Cup standings by 20 with three of the longer-distance races still to run this year.

The round will include the return of former series champion David Wall and his Wall Racing teammate, Drew Hall, who will make his first start of the season.

In the SP Tools Pro-Am, title leader Adrian Flack has a comfortable 300-point lead over closest rival, Matt Slavin. The worst round score in the class is dropped and only seven of eight rounds count to the overall season.

Flack’s 13th SP Tools Pro-Am round win at Sandown, equalled Max Twigg for second on the all-time list behind Stephen Grove. Flack has won eight consecutive Pro-Am rounds, a series record.

British driver Harry King won the 2023 Carrera Cup round at Mount Panorama after a trio of intense races with Jones where they battled all weekend long. King also set the Carrera Cup Bathurst lap record while Jones owns the Qualifying benchmark and was the first to lap under 2:05 in a Cup Car.

Track action commences on Thursday with practice and qualifying, with one race each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Every session will be broadcast live on Fox Sports ‘Bathurst Channel’ and Kayo Sports in Australia, and Sky Sports in New Zealand. All three races will also be broadcast live and free on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Round 6, Entry List