The Queenslander broke a two-year drought with his triumph at Elkhart Lake, when he lead a Team Penske one-two-three to the chequered flag.

Power's previous victory, on the Belle Isle Detroit circuit in 2022, came midway through his most recent championship-winning season.

While it would be the only time he stood on the top step of the podium all year (until he lifted the Astor Cup at the season finale), he does not think a single race win will be good enough to win the series this time around.

“We'll keep working for more,” said the 43-year-old.

“Like I said at the beginning of this year, I want multiple wins this year. I think that's what it will take to win the championship. We have the car for it. We have the engine for it.

“You know how this championship goes; very tough group, no bad driver in this field. You have to put it together very well if you want to win.”

Only Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Alex Palou and can boast multiple race wins so far in 2024, and one of the former's came in the exhibition event at The Thermal Club.

Power's Penske team-mate and fellow two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden would be in the same position if not for his disqualification from the St Petersburg race due to illegal push-to-pass usage.

It is Newgarden whom Power took inspiration at Road America, and he credited that as a breakthrough.

“I kind of came across something I hadn't been running that Josef runs a certain way, how he runs the car,” revealed the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner.

“I started driving like that, just using set-up, and it really helped. Yeah, was just easier for me.

“So, the car was phenomenal. I haven't had a car like that for a long time in a race. It was very fast.”

The IndyCar season resumes this weekend at Laguna Seca.