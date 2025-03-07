Several drivers tested the limits in a variety of cars. Ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard was among those to exceed the threshold.

At the first turn, he rolled his Polaris over the Tecpro barrier.

“We are upside down in Australia,” he joked.

“I had a little experience of that in the Polaris.”

Coulthard was uninjured in the crash and was able to walk away with only a bruised ego.

“I feel fine. The safety is good here,” he said.

“A lot of fun to be on the track and looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Coulthard will fly the flag for Team Great Britain alongside Alister McRae, who replaced son Max McRae after he suffered a broken wrist.

Race of Champions gets underway on Friday with the Nations Cup where teams will go head-to-head.

The event continues on Saturday to crown the Champion of Champions.

