Ekstrom is a four-time winner of the competition having taken his first title in 2006 in Paris.

He then claimed his second a year later, defeating seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher at Wembley in London.

Ekstrom is an FIA World Rallycross champion and two-time DTM series winner.

He’s fresh off a podium finish at the Dakar Rally, finishing third while driving an M-Sport-prepared Ford Ranger Raptor in the Ultimate class.

The Swede also has a Supercars start to his name after partnering with Andy Priaulx for the 2013 Bathurst 1000.

Tied for the most ROC titles with Sebastien Loeb, Ekstrom returns to Australia looking to become the first driver to bag a fifth crown at the March 7-8 event.

“I have some of my absolute best racing memories from the Race of Champions,” said Ekstrom.

“Beating Michael Schumacher in the ROC Final in Wembley and the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing and then his son Mick in Sweden.

“I hope to be able to continue winning now that the event comes to Sydney.”

Ekstrom will join fellow Swedish driver Johan Kristoffersson in a bid to win the Nations Cup.

“I am looking forward to teaming up with Johan Kristoffersson and trying to win Sweden’s first ROC Nations Cup title on the Friday night and then having a serious attempt at my fifth Champion of Champions title on the Saturday,” said Ekstrom.

“I have great memories of Australia after my Bathurst 1000 drive there and I could not think of a better place for the Race of Champions to make its Southern Hemisphere debut than in Sydney.

“There are some great competitors already confirmed and it will be fun to pick up some of those ROC rivalries we have developed over the years.

“One thing I do know, it is going to be a lot warmer than it is in Sweden right now.”

Ekstrom’s teammate, Kristoffersson, is a seven-time FIA World Rallycross Champion.

The pair form part of a bumper field that also includes nine-time World Rally Championship winner Sebastian Loeb, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, 10-time F1 race winner Valtteri Bottas, seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup, and a host of others.

The Sydney ROC event will take place on a 1km purpose-built track over two nights. The first is a country-based team event (March 7), followed by the individual competition the following evening (March 8).

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers (more to be announced)

Jamie Whincup (Australia)

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Sebastien Loeb (France)

Hayden Paddon (New Zealand)

Travis Pastrana (United States)

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

Will Brown (Australia)

Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Petter Solberg (Norway)

Oliver Solberg (Norway)

Toby Price (Australia)

Kurt Busch (United States)

Mattias Ekstrom (Sweden)