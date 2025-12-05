Rajah Caruth is set for his first full run in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026.

Jordan Anderson Racing announced that Caruth will pilot the No. 32 in a 10-race slate.

Those events will pair with his previously announced part-time effort for JR Motorsports in the No. 88.

Although JRM hadn’t specified how many races Caruth would run for the organization, JAR’s news release suggests he’s expected to log 23 starts in the No. 88 next season.

Specific race lineups for both teams have yet to be detailed.

The 2026 campaign will be Caruth’s first year taking on the O’Reilly schedule full time, and making him eligible for the O’Reilly Series championship.

He made three appearances in the series in 2025, splitting those starts between Jordan Anderson Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

Caruth also wrapped up his third consecutive full season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, scoring a win along with five top-five and 13 top-10 finishes for Spire Motorsports.

He becomes the second confirmed driver for Jordan Anderson Racing’s full-season No. 32 entry, joining team co-owner Jordan Anderson, who also announced part-time driving duties.