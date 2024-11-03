The car was raced in the Group A support races at the Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide. Thirty-five years later, it returns to the street venue for the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 8-9.

Best known for his successes with Holden, Brock raced the Ford Sierra in 1989 and 1990 in which he won two rounds of the Australia Touring Car Championship.

Brock took a controversial pole position at the 1989 Tooheys 1000 when he won the Top 10 Shootout. The controversy was brought about by the engine fire extinguisher being activated for alleged cooling under the bonnet.

He and English Andy Rouse retired from the event at mid distance. The following year, they paired again for fourth outright.

Brock and Andrew Miedecke then teamed up and won the 1990 New Zealand Nissan-Mobil 500 Series held across Wellington and Pukekohe. It was the last time Brock drove a Ford in competition.

Miedecke has restored the car and will run it in the Heritage Touring Cars category in the same livery that it raced in when they won in New Zealand.

The Sierra, a 1990 Benetton B190 Formula 1 race winner, and a Group C Nissan R88C sportscar feature on the official event poster.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.