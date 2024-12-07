The war of words that broke out between Max Verstappen and George Russell on Thursday in Abu Dhabi has dragged in their respective team bosses.

Verstappen was critical in his responses to questions regarding his Mercedes rival and what happened during a stewards hearing in Qatar last weekend.

That was followed by Russell responding in an explosive session with the media in the Yas Marina paddock on Thursday that saw Toto Wolff make an impromptu and unusual appearance.

Featured Videos

His contribution included describing his opposite number, Christian Horner, as a “yapping little terrier – always something to say.”

Wolff never named Horner in his comments, though the team moved to clarify it was indeed the Red Bull boss he was referring to with his statements.

The exchange between Russell and Verstappen has been viewed as a changing of the guard, and the establishment of battlelines as the former steps into the role of team leader at Mercedes next season.

With Lewis Hamilton moving on, it will be Russell leading the charge alongside Kimi Antonelli, and he’s keen to assert himself early.

His comments were seemingly made with the intent that he will not be intimidated or bullied by Verstappen, though Wolff’s interruption weakened that point and muddied the message.

Rather than being clearly about Russell and Verstappen, Wolff’s interjection has suggested it is as much about the tension between the teams, and their leaders, as the drivers.

Wolff’s comments weren’t unprovoked, Horner has described his driver as “hysterical” in Qatar, but he certainly escalated the situation as a rivalry that has laid dormant for the past two or three years looks to have been reignited.

“I love terriers,” Horner flippantly retorted when Wolff’s comments were put to him.

“I think they’re great dogs – and I’ve had four of them.

“I had a couple of Airedales, which are the king of the terriers. I had a couple of West Highland terriers, called Bernie and Flavio.

“The good thing about a terrier is they’re tremendously loyal.

“But look, I think to be called a terrier, is that such a bad thing?

“They’re not afraid of having to go at the bigger dogs.

“I’d rather be a terrier than a wolf.”

The exchange between both the drivers and team bosses are the opening salvos ahead of what is expected to be a hotly contested 2025 season.

Red Bull Racing no longer enjoys the dominance it once did, with McLaren and Ferrari having overhauled it in the second half of this year’s championship.

Mercedes too, on occasion, has shown well, indicating the once all-conquering operation is on the verge of rediscovering consistently winning form.

It makes for the prospect of a four team battle for the world championship next year, with Horner and Wolff a very real chance of squaring up again like they did in 2021.

The difference now is it will be Russell leading the charge for the silver team.

That has brought with it a more ruthless attitude from the Brit, if only behind closed doors as he works to maintain his straight-laced public perception – a point Verstappen has called out.

It’s a change that has seemingly sparked a new rivalry and reignited another.