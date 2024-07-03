The championship-leading operation will retain its traditional underlying scheme, but with flashes of red across its nose and sidepods.

The redesign comes as part of a campaign celebrating the team's 20th anniversary in Formula 1 which afforded fans an opportunity to reimagine the squad's racing colours.

“Following the success of our customised fan liveries last year, we are proud to be running fan designed liveries once again on our cars for 2024,” said team boss, Christian Horner.

“REBL CUSTMS has handed our most loyal supporters, a very special canvas in the RB20 and The Paddock has brought their vision to life.

“Our fans sit at the heart of all we do, and I am very happy they get to play such an important part in our journey.

“I watched all the entries roll in and it is incredible to see the ingenuity and creativity of The Paddock members come to life in such an expressive manner.

“In our 20th season in the sport, it is a timely tribute to years gone by and I can't wait to see the RED Bull charge out at Silverstone this weekend.”

Chalaj Suvanish, designer of the winning entry, added: “I wanted to enter the REBL CUSTMS competition because the chance to design a livery for my favourite Team is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I have been so lucky to have won and now I get to see a race in real life and I can't quite believe it, not only do I get to attend an F1 race I get to see the car I customized on track! I used red in the design of the car to represent the spirit and strength depicted in the Red Bull logo and took inspiration from the way flow-vis paints is used in aerodynamic testing.”

Red Bull Racing heads into this weekend's British Grand Prix at the top of both drivers' and constructors' championships, though under renewed pressure from McLaren.

In Austria last weekend, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clashed while battling for the lead, forcing the latter out of the race as the points leader was classified fifth at the chequered flag.

Opening practice for the British Grand Prix begins at 12:30 local time on Friday (21:30 AEST).