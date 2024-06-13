Brodie Kostecki's #1 Chevrolet Camaro retains the ‘Tron' livery which debuted last event at Wanneroo but with an Indigenous tweak for the Betr Darwin Triple Crown, while Jack Le Brocq's #9 Supercar now also sports primary backing from tyre retailer Tyrepower.

Indigenous artist Jess Hudeson, a descendant of the Ewamian and Western Yalanji peoples of North Queensland, designed both liveries.

The design is said to represent the mystical and powerful flow of darkness and light, spirit and resilience, “capturing the very essence of Erebus Motorsport.”

“The artwork celebrates resilience and unity in overcoming adversity,” explained Hudson.

“The blue hues signify balance and harmony, while the red on Car 9 symbolises the blood that binds us, representing ties to team, family, and community.

“The pieces illustrate how perseverance and strength are essential to overcoming challenges and emerging victorious.”

Meanwhile, the Tyrepower backing on the Le Brocq car will remain for the NTI Townsville 500, with the deal also covering the enduros and the Gold Coast 500.

“Welcoming Tyrepower to the team for Darwin is huge, especially as we were able to go all out with an Indigenous design for the occasion,” said Le Brocq.

The Darwin Triple Crown will be Kostecki's third event back since his absence at the start of the 2024 Supercars season.

The 2023 champion is said by Erebus CEO Barry Ryan to have made a breakthrough last time out in Perth in terms of his understanding of the revised Camaro package.

Practice 1 at Hidden Valley starts tomorrow at 11:35 local time/12:05 AEST.