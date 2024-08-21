In its 15th year, the award aims to recognise the contribution Australian athletes make to their families.

Previous winners include Reynolds' current Team 18 teammate Mark Winterbottom (2012), while Fabian Coulthard was a finalist in 2020.

Reynolds and partner Tahan have two children, Ryu (3) and Ravayah (1).

“Before, my life was all career-focused, pretty selfish at times, but now it's all about my kids and family time,” says Reynolds.

“It makes me so happy to see their beautiful faces as they come into the pits to see what their daddy does.”

Voting takes place via the sportsdads.com.au website and closes on August 27 ahead of an announcement of the winner on Father's Day (September 1).

The winner receives $5,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.

Reynolds is up against NRL stars Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Thomas Burgess and Reuben Cotter, Wallaby scrum-half Nic White, five-time Paralympian Brenden Hall, NBA and Boomers icon Joe Ingles, Olympic gold medallist and Grand Slam winner Matt Ebden, along with AFL greats Patrick Dangerfield and Lachie Neale.