Ricciardo heads into the Singapore Grand Prix under pressure after a key date in reserve driver Liam Lawson’s contract elapsed last weekend.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has previously revealed a clause, that expired in ‘mid-September’, guarantees Lawson an F1 drive in 2025.

Speedcafe understands that option date was September 15, the Sunday of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

No announcement has been forthcoming though speculation that Ricciardo is set to lose his drive is rampant.

That has included suggestions the Singapore Grand Prix could be his last, as he is ousted for Lawson from the United States Grand Prix.

“I do expect a yes or no for ’25, and then I’m aware of some talk and speculation about the rest of the season,” Ricciardo asserted.

“For me, at the moment, I’m unaware of… So the decision I expect is for next year.

“But obviously crazy things have happened in the sport.

“I’m also not going to stand here too boastful and confident that, oh yeah, I believe I will be.”

Following the Belgian Grand Prix, it was revealed that Ricciardo was safe for the balance of the season.

The Australian had been linked with a promotion to the Red Bull Racing drive alongside Max Verstappen in place of Sergio Perez.

However, Perez was retained and it quickly followed that Ricciardo was safe with RB for the remainder of the year too.

And while the 35-year-old insists nothing has changed, speculation has only ramped up.

“Honestly, nothing’s changed,” he insisted.

“Some of the noise around has changed, obviously saying will I even see out the season.

“But after the August break selection period, then it was just okay, contract is this, so we’re going to basically make the decision for next season based after Singapore.

“I’m aware of other stuff that’s going around, that’s why I semi-addressed that.

“But from my understanding, it’s all for ’25.”

Pressed again on whether there was a way in which he could be forced out following this weekend, Ricciardo refused to ‘bet the house’ on it.

“I don’t think so, but I also don’t want to start here and be the lawyer,” he said.

“I would say no, but also, we know how this sport works. People have not seen through a season before, so it’s nothing new in some ways.

“I don’t’ want to also be like oh no, 100 percent, I’ll bet my house on it, but I’ve just been around too long.”

Following this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, F1 has a three week break before the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.