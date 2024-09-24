Ricciardo finished 18th in Marina Bay, an event expected to be his last in Formula 1.

Even still, he went out in style as he set the fastest lap just prior to the chequered flag, denying Lando Norris a bonus point (the McLaren driver held fastest lap to Ricciardo’s effort).

The Australian was also voted Driver of the Day by fans globally.

Given his largely anonymous performance during the race, it was seen as a vote of recognition and appreciation of the eight-time grand prix winner.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think the Driver of the Day normally means much to us drivers,” Ricciardo confessed.

“It’s nice, but it’s not something we brag about.

“I think today, obviously the fans read the media and know that this could be my last one.

“So I think that’s a really nice gesture from them, and today, it is appreciated.

“I do acknowledge them and thank them for being part of it, acknowledging my efforts and my love for the sport.

“Obviously there was times where it tested me and I wasn’t grinning ear to ear, but I felt like I always tried to have as much fun with it and leave as much as I could on the track.”

No decision has been announced on Ricciardo’s immediate future, with the official line across the Singapore weekend that ‘everything’ was in play.

Following the race, an emotional Ricciardo broke down during interviews before being given a standing ovation and guard of honour as he returned to the RB hospitality suite.

It’s expected that the 35-year-old will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the balance of the season, starting from next month’s United States Grand Prix in Circuit of The Americas.

Lawson is understood to be viewed as the future of Red Bull, beyond even Max Verstappen, as the brand begins to think about the next generation – both Ricciardo and Sergio Perez are well into their 30s.

It’s also expected Yuki Tsunoda will depart the organisation at the end of next season as the relationship with Honda concludes, with Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad in the queue behind Lawson.