The latter pair were second and with just one round of the AORC to go, a title showdown is now on between the West Australian brothers in their respective Extreme 2WD and Ext 4WD Mason Trophy Trucks.

“It’s been a good day for everyone, the third one-two for me and Trav this year,” said Beau Robinson.

“We’ve been nursing some vibration, and we finally worked out what it was, it got a bit hairy for about five kilometres there, but thankfully it all came together.”

Third were 2024 AORC runners up, Pro Buggy winners Jared Percival and Brenton Gallasch (Element Prodigy), just over a minute and a half further behind. Next were Brent Smoothy and Garry Olsen (Mason TT) and Hayden and Sam Bentley, both crews in Ext 4WDs.

The event started badly with SXS championship leaders Glen Ackroyd and Mick Price who rolled their Can-An Maverick end-for-end early in the Prologue where both emerged okay.

That left the SXS honours between the Can-Am crews, Lachlan Bailey/Jordan Zollo and Greg Campbell/Ryland Burt. Campbell led overnight before Bailey fought back from a 20s deficit to pass Campbell and finish sixth outright, with Campbell next.

Eighth place went to Brett Comiskey/Corey Cooper (Ext 4WD) from Jack Livingstone/Miguel Ilardi (SXS), and Tom Darlington/Noah Spink (Pro Buggy).

On a new 85km track only moments from the Balonne River, competitors were greeted to warm conditions for the challenge.

Prologue winners Boston Morgan-Horan and Will Haddock had their Ext 2WD Geiser Bros Trophy Truck’s differential fail 14 kilometres into the first lap of Section 1. The two laps went to Beau Robinson over Travis Robinson, Percival, Smoothy and Kye Camilleri/Luke Hendry (Pro Buggy).

The New Zealanders Morgan-Horan and Haddock returned on Sunday to win the two-lap Section 2 ahead of Beau Robinson, Travis Robinson, Percival, Smoothy and Cooper and Chris Western/Ben Boland/Chris Western (Pro Buggy).

The Kiwis also dominated the final single lap section where Percival was second and followed by Travis Robinson, Smoothy, Beau Robinson and Comiskey.

The fifth and final round of the 2025 BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship will be in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia on October 24-25.