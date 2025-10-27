The Western Australian driver and navigator pair secured the title in the final section of the Kalgoorlie event in their Extreme 4WD Mason Trophy Truck. They narrowly edged out New Zealanders Boston Morgan-Horan and Will Haddock (Ext 2WD Geiser Bros TT) for outright round honours.

Jared Percival and Darren Agrela (Element Pro Buggy) sealed third outright in the Championship after finishing third overall to make it an all-West Australian podium at the fifth and final round of the AORC.

Travis’ brother Beau Robinson together with Shane Hutt (Ext 2WD Mason TT), finished fourth which was enough for them to finish runners-up in the AORC title.

Travis Robinson won the 21-kilometre Prologue before Morgan-Horan took out the first and second 121-kilometre sections. Robinson secured the final section victory as Morgan-Horan had a torque convertor issue which broke as he crossed the finish line. Just 20 seconds separated them in the end.

“We’re happy to win a couple of Championships [after victory in 2023] and a Finke,” Robinson said.

“I was halfway around the lap there and thinking to myself, ‘I can’t end the year like this, I need to make sure we win the event as well’. We just turned the heat on and made sure we won it.”

Troy and Deb Schoen finished fifth ahead of Aaron Haby/Josh Jacob, Jordan Bull/Darren Sanders, Keith Rance/Luke Candy, Brett Comiskey together with Corey Cooper Dan Mckenzie, and Garry Povah/Dennis Duncan, all in Pro Buggies.

Meanwhile Lachlan Bailey (with Jordan Zollo and Boydn Bailey) finished 24th which secured him the 2025 Motorsport Australia SXS Drivers Championship. The round honours went to 12th placed and fellow Can-Am pilot Glen Ackroyd whose navigator Michael Price won the 2025 Navigators title.