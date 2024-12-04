Having undergone a restructure midway through 2024 to its Australian distributorship, Rotax and importer, IKD have unveiled its event structure and the tickets that will be on offer to Australian competitors for the 2025 Grand Finals.

Under the moniker of ‘Rotax Life’ – where the brand aims to showcase the lifestyle elements of kart racing – three events will be incorporated to existing events and a Rotax National Cup event will decide the Australian team in September.

Competitors will have to compete in at least one Rotax Life event and go on to win at the National Cup to be eligible for selection. IKD was quick to point out that the Rotax Life events aren’t a Series, but one off events incorporated into existing events, however competitors must have met the criteria of entering at least one of those to be considered for selection post the National Cup.

Featured Videos

Australia will receive four berths in the Grand Finals – Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 and DD2 Masters.

The three Rotax Life events will be at Coffs Harbour (February 15/16); Ipswich Race of Champions (May 9-11) and the Dubbo Gold Cup (August 22-24). The National Cup venue has not been confirmed but will take place in September.

All four representative categories, plus Rotax Heavy, will be on offer at those events.

The Rotax Max Grand Finals will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit from November 29 – December 6.