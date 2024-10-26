The extended 90-minute session was largely dedicated to helping develop the 2025-spec Pirelli soft tyre.

Even still, a mistake from Russell saw the Mercedes driver crash heavily, necessitating a trip to the medical centre after climbing from his stricken car.

It was, in truth, the only talking point of an otherwise dull session given each of the 10 teams had specified run programs for that element of the session.

Once through that, the five drivers who sat out Free Practice 1 in favour of a young driver were freed to complete some medium tyre running.

However, that was reduced owing to Russell’s crash, which occurred after 13 minutes.

Russell had climbed the kerbing at Turn 8 which bounced the car and pitched him sideways, leaving him a passenger as he spun into the tec pro barrier, impacting it broadside, at Turn 11.

That triggered a red flag and lengthy delay as repairs were made to the barrier and the stricken car cleared.

The delay lasted 24 minutes, cars returning to the track with less than 54 minutes remaining.

Just prior to the stoppage, Max Verstappen had pitted after reporting a strange noise from his Honda power unit.

He’d reported issues late in Free Practice 1 but had been sent out initially and told not to worry about the sound.

That quickly developed and he was called in before being sent out as running resumed.

It was short-lived and he was soon back in the garage with further concerns without a timed lap to his name – his session over.

The true impact of that was minimal given the prescribed program from Pirelli.

It was much the same case for Albon, whose car was on no state to contemplate heading out at any point in the session.

The delay caused by Russell’s crash extended the Pirelli element of the session, meaning the five drivers who had not participated in Free Practice 1 were hamstrung for longer.

Once clear of the Pirelli program, they were free to complete medium tyre running, a payback of sorts having missed the opening hour and having the second taken away for proscribed testing.

It made the times entirely irrelevant and, with it, the standings.

For what it’s worth, Carlos Sainz topped the session from Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda, the best lap a 1:17.699s.

A final hour of practice follows on Saturday (04:30 AEDT Sunday) ahead of qualifying.

With limited running this far, that final session will have greater importance, especially for Russell, Verstappen, and Albon who all have to make up for lost time.