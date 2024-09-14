The 34-year-old is the latest to be linked to PremiAir Racing, which is evaluating options for the Chevrolet Camaro currently driven by Tim Slade.

PremiAir Racing boss Peter Xiberras told Speedcafe at Sandown there are a range of drivers under consideration, all of which are competing in the endurance events.

The ambitious team, which is a customer of Triple Eight, plans to make a decision following next month’s Bathurst 1000.

Co-driving alongside championship leader Will Brown puts Pye in the perfect position to impress and he began his Sandown campaign by topping co-driver practice on Friday.

Pye is known to have reached out to PremiAir about the seat, although is publicly cautious about the prospect of returning full-time with anything but a top team.

The South Australian endured a rollercoaster 11-year stint as a full-time driver before stepping back to part-time duties this season.

His full-time career included stints with Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport, Dick Johnson Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Team 18.

With just one Supercars race victory to his name, Pye says he’s currently focused on trying to achieve a lifelong ambition to win the Bathurst 1000.

Asked about his transition to co-driving and whether a full-time seat remains of interest, Pye said: “For me [co-driving] is a breath of fresh air.

“There was no denying I was not in a happy place and I didn’t look forward to going to the race track anymore.

“So for me it’s exciting to feel happy to go back and I’m just loving being around this team.

“My thing is like, if an opportunity does come up, it would have to be the right one for me. I’m not in a position now where I am just desperate to get back in.

“If an opportunity does come up and I thought it was a good thing, of course you would consider it.

“But right now I’m very happy and Sandown and then Bathurst, for me, I’ve wanted to win that race forever.

“Sandown equally is 300 points in the championship for Will, so that’s my main focus right now.”

Pye is understood to be able to exit his two-year co-driving deal with Triple Eight should a full-time chance arise.

PremiAir remains in the driver market following failed pursuits of Brodie Kostecki and Anton De Pasquale, who signed with Dick Johnson Racing and Team 18 respectively.

It has not ruled out keeping incumbent Tim Slade, although the South Australian is currently weighing up whether to call time on his full-time career and take up a co-drive.