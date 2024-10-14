Aboard his Mitsubishi Triton, Wanzek beat reigning title holder Aaron Borg (Isuzu D-MAX) who has taken over this year’s points lead.

Borg led at the start while fellow front row starter Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) faltered off the line and briefly dropped to fifth.

Wanzek jumped to second ahead of David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) and Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger) as Brewczynski followed. Halfway up Mountain Straight, Sieders had his engine die but was able to reset and continue a long last.

Featured Videos

By the end of the lap it was Wanzek in front after he ranged alongside Borg on Conrod Straight and completed the move as they exited the Chase.

Brewczynski was able to get ahead of Crick, Ryan How (Ranger), Jimmy Vernon (Triton) and Craig Woods (Hilux) as they skipped clear of the rest.

Wanzek was able to hold off Borg for the remaining five laps while Vernon snuck under How to snaffle fifth behind Brewczynski and Cameron at Murrays Corner on final lap.

Borg’s teammate Adam Marjoram was the points leader before the round. He DNF’d in Race 3 and started 21st. He charged through to finish eighth and picked up the last spot when Ben Walsh (Triton) spun at Griffin Bend on the last lap.

Marjoram finished just in front of Holly Espray (D-MAX) and Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado). Similarly mounted Adrian Cottrell was just out of the 10, in front of Mick Sherwell (Triton) and Amar Sharma (BT-50). Walsh recovered for 15th and Sieders was 19th.

The next round of the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes will be at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on October 25-27.