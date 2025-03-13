Dave Sera has created more history in Melbourne today becoming the youngest inductee to the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame at the age of 36.

Australia’s most prolific kart racer with 18 Australian titles and 56 State titles last month became the youngest member of the Karting Australia Hall of Fame on the Gold Coast.

He joins the man who he eclipsed with the most Australian titles – John Pizzarro, Remo Luciani, James Courtney and one of his mentors – Drew Price – who’s Arrow brand – or its ‘Deadly’ sub-brand (Sera’s nickname) – carried the Melburnite to his 18 Australian Championships.

Featured Videos

Sera can now consider himself an alumni with the likes of Alan Jones, Mick Doohan, Sir Jack, David and Geoff Brabham, Victor Bray, Phil and Jason Crump among many other luminaries in the Hall of Fame.

“As a young karting driver I looked up to many of the Formula 1 and MotoGP World Champions – and Supercars legends – who have inspired me throughout my career,” an emotional Sera told Speedcafe.

“To now stand alongside them as an Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame inductee is truly special.

“This is the highest honour in Australian motorsport and I am deeply respectful of those who have come before me.”

Sera made a competition return for the first time in five years this Monday just past at the reprise of the Stars of Karting event in Melbourne to begin race week proceedings leading into this weekend’s Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

VIDEO: Dave Sera – 2025 Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame Inductee