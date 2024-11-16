His points gap in the Team Motion Racing Isuzu D-MAX increased over Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger). Crick was caught up in a last corner, final lap incident with David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) and finished fifth.

It was the second race in a row to feature a one-lap dash to the flag after a safety car.

The safety car was brought about with an incident that involved Holly Espray (D-MAX), Jason Norris (Toyota Hilux) and Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton).

Espray had conceded Turn 1 to Norris but bounced over the kerbs and tagged the rear quarter of the Hilux with both in the tyre wall at Turn 3. Wanzek who had spun earlier was immediately behind them and with nowhere to go, hit Espray.

After Cody Brewczynski passed third in the series Aaron Borg (D-MAX) on the third lap, they finished second and third respectively.

Sieders and Crick had been close together throughout the race, until the last corner. Sieders went to dive under Crick at the Adelaide Hairpin, but contact ensued, and both spun.

Crick recovered to finish behind Ryan How (Ranger) and ahead of Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado), Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado), Craig Wood (Hilux), Ryal Harris (BT-50) and Wanzek.

There was a first lap incident that involved Amar Sharma (BT-50), George Gutierrez (Colorado) and Scotty Taylor (Ranger) that didn’t warrant a safety car. Also, the wake of the last corner incident, Micheal Sherwell (Triton) was almost completely turned around.

The title deciding fourth race is scheduled for 9:45am local time on Sunday.