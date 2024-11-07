They were among the stars on track at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Run by Era Motorsport, the cars will be the high-powered Can-Am MkI Mosport, MkI Prototype and MkIII along with a 1975 Shadow DN6B Formula 5000.

It is planned that international drivers will be amongst those who will drive the cars at the event, with confirmation of who at a later date.

The MkI Mosport, MkI Prototype and MkIII were amongst the first Shadow Can-Am cars built in the early 1970s. They featured unique aerodynamics and V8-powered engines. The Shadow DN6B F5000 racer was driven in the 1975 and 1976 F5000 series and scored a win at Road America in 1976.

Featured Videos

Founded in 1968 as Advanced Vehicle Systems, Shadow Racing Cars made their mark on the motorsport world with wild race car designs and strategies in the 1970s. They won Can-Am championships and a Formula 1 grand prix with future (1980) world champion Australian Alan Jones.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.