Already in a back-up car after a crash in Practice, van Gisbergen lost the rear of the #97 Kaulig Racing entry as he ran through Turn 2 on Lap 87.

The New Zealander wiggled Blaine Perkins (#29 RSS Racing Ford) as he tried to catch it before being shunted by Kyle Weatherman (#91 DGM Chevrolet) and spinning into the wall.

Van Gisbergen, who was running in 25th at the time of the crash, was able to exit his damaged Chevrolet Camaro under his own power but is now out of the 250-lap race.

More to follow