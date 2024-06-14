Speedcafe has joined forces with Authentic Collectables and Supercheap Auto to offer a total of $600 in prizes for the Darwin edition of our fan photography competition.

Photography and motorsport go hand in hand. Go to any race track around the country and you will see dedicated amateur and professional photographers at every corner capturing the magical moments.

Our mission is to give the motorsport photography community an outlet to showcase their talents to Speedcafe.com's audience.

Australia's premium limited edition collectible model car maker Authentic Collectibles will give a $300 gift certificate to whoever takes the most popular photo from the Darwin Supercars event.

To be in the running, simply upload your photo to Speedcafe.com here and share the link to your friends and family – the photograph with the most votes at midnight on 19/06/24 will be named the winner.

In addition to that, the entry with the highest votes on a photo of the Supercheap Auto wildcard entry driven by Cooper Murray will receive a $300 Supercheap Auto gift card.

CLICK HERE for all the details along with the relevant T&Cs – including how you can enter.