Ben Stewart has confirmed he'll join 99motorsport in its first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS TCR at the upcoming Shannons SpeedSeries round at Queensland Raceway on August 2-4.

Stewart, who won the inaugural Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 scholarship shootout last year, has largely plied his trade in New Zealand.

He recently competed in the Trans-Tasman Challenge in Christchurch where he kept pace with TA2 winner Nathan Herne.

“I'm really looking forward to the challenge of a front-wheel-drive turbo, amongst some proper race car drivers,” said Stewart.

“There really isn't anyone there that hasn't got a resume, so I can't wait to be amongst it.

“I'll be happy to finish all three races amongst the pack, but in the meantime I'm doing thousands of sim laps.”

Team owner and part-time driver Marcus LaDelle welcomed Stewart's arrival to the team.

“Ben is a standout talent that has adapted to everything he has put his butt in,” said LaDelle.

“I can't wait to see the car on track again. I have no doubt that he will challenge the top 10 at QR even with the added challenge of racing the 86 at the same event.

“It's been a tough year having the car parked, but I'm very proud that one of my young guys can get and have a crack.

“Will Brown proved in 2022 that this car can compete at QR, so we'll focus on the setup Will worked with and give Ben the best chance of fighting.”

Live coverage of the SpeedSeries will be broadcast exclusively on the Seven Network while international viewers can watch via the official SpeedSeries website.