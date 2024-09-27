The former Australian Sprintcar champion, World Series Sprintcar Champion and Warrnambool Speedway Classic winner will join with Brad Gartner in a two-car effort at the fifth round.

“My teammate Brad Garner has been helping me get used to driving these TA2 cars. He is obviously a front runner in the series, and he has been great to have around that can give me all the correct advice I need in and out of the car,” said Farr.,

“I grew up racing go-karts in my teens before transitioning to sprint-cars which I did for 35 odd years. When the whole TA2 Series started I always knew I wanted to have a drive one day and when the opportunity came about, I couldn’t say no.

“They are a V8, tough looking car, they move around on the tyre and get sideways. I thought to myself that’s it if I am going to do any more racing TA2 is what I want to do.”

The TFH Hire Muscle Car Series framed by HYTEK Steel Framing has its penultimate round at Winton Motor Raceway on October 4-6, as the headline category of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

Gartner sits third in the points, 115 off leader Josh Haynes and is determined to bounce back after a difficult weekend at The Bend Motorsport Park, caught on the wrong end of various incidents.

“Obviously we had a tough round at The Bend being involved in a lot of incidents. Tim Brook is a great driver coach and has helped me stay positive out of it all as we re-set ourselves for Winton next weekend. I am really looking forward to getting into it,” Gartner said.

“Having Robbie Farr as my teammate going into the last two rounds is pretty cool. He brings a lot of attention to the team in a positive way.

“When I was younger I grew up watching him in sprint-cars so it’s really cool to have him join the team. I have been doing some driver coaching with Robbie to get him set for the weekend, being his first time in a TA2 car and he is doing really well. I can’t wait to watch him get into it.”

As the series approaches its climax, Josh Haynes in his Ford Mustang leads the championship by 54 points over Graham Cheney and Gartner third, and over 480 points up for grabs over the final two rounds.

Mark Crutcher (Mustang) has a commanding lead in Circo Master Class, with a 69-point advantage over Paul Hadley (Camaro) and rookie Domain Ramsay (Camaro).

All of the weekend’s action will be streamed on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Facebook and YouTube Page and live on SBS, Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.