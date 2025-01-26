After a dramatic and uncharacteristic form slump across the past two months, Goodyer posted a statement win as he chases his maiden Classic title on Sunday.

“Finally got somewhere with this thing, I’ve been down on myself and the car and to be comfortable again I’ve missed,” Goodyer said after the victory.

“You don’t lose hope but you start to doubt yourself, but I always had faith if we got things right we could turn it around at this place.

“Everyone wants to go well at this event – and the Classic is really the one event to elude us over the years, so to be in a great position after our prelim night is mega.”

Goodyer was the standout performer on night two of the Classic with two dominant heat wins securing pole position for the final, before leading all 30 laps of the Saturday feature, to win 10,000.

The victory secures the Tasmanian fan favourite a front-row start in Sunday night’s Australia Day final.

It was his first win since the opening night of the highly successful Adelaide 500 in November.

Goodyer led home James McFadden with American duo Garret Williamson and Corey Eliason looking in their place in the Classic finale with top four finishes.

Williamson provided the eye-catching performance of the night – driving from 20th on the grid to finish third – in his final event in Australia before returning to the USA for a maiden tilt at the World of Outlaws championship.

The scene is now set for a blockbuster Classic final – with Jamie Veal, Lockie McHugh, Kerry Madsen and Jordyn Charge joining Goodyer, McFadden, Williamson and Eliason all locked into the first four rows.

The remaining 70 cars will have a final round of heats on Sunday to race their way into the 40 lap, $40,000 to win Classic – with Premier Speedway expecting a monster sold out attendance.