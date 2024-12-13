Sargent has confirmed his GTD class entry in the 24 Hours of Daytona with Wright Motorsports in a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Sargeant moved to the United States in 2023 to compete in Porsche Carrera Cup North America where he finished second with McElrea Racing.

In 2024, he graduated to GT World Challenge America where he was a race winner with GMG Racing and Kyle Washington at Virginia International Raceway.

For 2025, Sargent will join Wright Motorsports to compete in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Sargent will form part of the Endurance Cup line-up alongside Ayhancan Guven. The full-time program will be led by Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer.

Sargent’s program will comprise five of the biggest endurance races in North America, beginning with the 24 Hours of Daytona.

He’ll also contest the 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen, the six-hour Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis, and 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

“It’s hard to believe that I’ve been given the chance to compete in this incredible championship and join one of the USA’s top GT teams,” said Sargent.

“I’m eternally grateful to Andy McElrea for giving me the opportunity to come to the USA with his Porsche Carrera Cup team.

“In just two years, I’ve gone from Carrera Cup to racing in both the SRO and IMSA GT Championships.

“To come to the USA and be given support I’ve received from Kyle Washington, E-Boost, GMG, and now Wright Motorsport is truly humbling.

“I still can’t believe I’ll be making my IMSA Series debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona.”

The official pre-event test, the Roar Before the 24, takes place on January 17 (local time) before the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 25-26.