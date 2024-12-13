“I am excited to join the SRO Motorsports Australia team in a full-time capacity and focus on Monochrome GT4 Australia’s development going forward,” said Pukkila.

“Having had a soft introduction to the teams, drivers and the category itself in 2024, I welcome the opportunity to join the category in 2025 and take over from Troy, as he moves to pursue other opportunities for his own development.

She has been formerly the category manager of Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia. She currently holds the Bathurst 12 Hour Event Administrator role and is the Event Manager and Sporting Coordinator for SRO Motorsports Australia.

She is a seasoned motorsport professional and has held a number of customer-facing roles within the industry across a range of high-profile Australian categories in a career that has spanned 10 years.

Pukkila will replace the Troy Williams, who played a pivotal role in the series’ creation and development before he departed in December.

“Troy has done an outstanding job with the series over the past few years and his departure marks a new era for the category. I look forward to continuing to build on his good work to further grow the series.”

The 2025 Monochrome GT4 Australia season will kick off at Phillip Island on April 4-6.

“Matleena boasts a variety of talents that will make her highly successful in this position, as well as holding a wealth of experience with some of the biggest categories and events in Australia,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO, Ben McMellan.

“I’d also like to use this opportunity to thank Troy for his remarkable contributions to Monochrome GT4 Australia on behalf of the entirety of SRO Motorsports Australia.

“Troy was a popular individual amongst teams, drivers and key stakeholders and he will be missed within the GT4 paddock as he was a key figure in its formation and significant growth.”