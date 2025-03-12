Peroni and Rosser will once again race an EVO II-spec Audi R8 LMS GT3 in the top-flight Pro-Am class.

The pair enjoyed a strong first season together, culminating in two wins at Queensland Raceway and Mount Panorama.

All told, they wound up eighth in the drivers’ championship.

“We had a difficult start to the season in 2024, which was semi-expected as it was the first time Mark had been teamed up with a Pro driver in the series and the level went up,” said Peroni.

“We knew we were up against stiff competition, big teams with equally large budgets and we knew we were on the smaller side of that at Team BRM.”

After two years in the FIA Formula 3 Championship across 2019 and 2020, Peroni took up Indy Lights (now Indy NXT) before switching to sports cars and GT racing.

The 2024 season marked his first racing on home soil in GT World Challenge Australia.

“We took a while to gel, even for me I hadn’t driven any of the tracks, never raced an Audi and had limited GT experience, so I needed to build up to,” said Peroni.

“Things started clicking with the team between Mark, myself and the team. We changed some things in testing and by the end of the season I felt like we were consistently competitive, which is always the goal.

“We’re definitely in a better position than this time last year, we hadn’t met each other yet! We’re a lot better prepared and we can focus on developing ourselves as drivers together with the car further, but you can’t stand still in this sport and we have to keep pressing forward.”

Rosser is hoping for better results this year after the last-minute deal was done just a few weeks before the 2024 season began.

“The start of the season wasn’t where we were hoping to be, but the reality of putting it together so late left us not as well prepared in terms of seat time before the opening round. It was just a consequence of that really,” Rosser explained.

“The expectations are very, very high. I think we’ll be disappointed if we’re not competing for podiums at every round.

“We had a good test to get us underway, so we’re well ahead at the same time last year in terms of Marcus Koch on the engineering side, as well as myself and Alex on the driving side.”

GT World Challenge Australia will open its season at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on April 4-6.