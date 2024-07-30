As yet, the team hasn't confirmed who will join incumbent Matt Payne at the team next year although Kai Allen is firming as the favourite.

Confirmation of Stanaway's departure comes with just eight races to go in the Supercars season.

To date, he has five top 10 finishes to his credit while Payne has a win and three more podium finishes.

Speaking in Launceston ahead of the Tasmania SuperSprint, the outgoing Grove Racing driver said he is still processing the news.

“I'm not sure yet for me next season,” said Stanaway.

“At the moment I'm still just focusing on trying to finish 2024 as strong as possible.

“I haven't really had a chance yet to process where I'm at, so I'm sure I'll start working on that in due course.”

Stanway started the season strong with fourth in Race 1 at the Bathurst 500 but hasn't been able to replicate that result since.

Regarded as one of New Zealand's best drivers never to make it to Formula 1, the Bathurst winner would have to be in demand for a co-drive should he miss out on a full-time drive.

Stanaway said he is focused on finishing the season strong.

“We just finished debriefing from our last round in Sydney, a lot of data to work through and we're going to be spending the next two weeks coming up with set-ups that we think are going to work for the circuit here in Tasmania,” he said.

“It's quite a unique circuit so it will probably require different things to other circuits that we go to on the calendar. We'll probably put a lot of thought into the weather as well, it's going to be quite cold, so putting a lot of focus into how you get the tyre performance in qualifying.”

“I haven't raced here since 2019 so definitely not ideal circumstances for me having had a few years off. I feel like I'm only just getting back into the groove of things but looking forward to hopefully having some stronger results in this later part of the season.

“I had quite a strong qualifying here in 2019 relative to the rest of my season, so if that recent form is anything to go by, then hopefully I can have a strong round.”

Grove Racing represents the third Supercars team Stanaway has raced full-time for.

After a stellar Sandown 500 win with Cameron Waters in 2017, he joined Tickford Racing full-time in 2018 before moving stables to Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019.

He retired at the end of that season before Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton convinced Stanaway to return to racing alongside Greg Murphy at the Bathurst 1000.

After their 2021 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19, the pair finally teamed up in 2022.

In 2023, Stanaway joined compatriot Shane van Gisbergen at Red Bull Ampol Racing where they finished third in the Sandown 500 and won the Bathurst 1000.