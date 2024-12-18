After three seasons in the premier Superbike class, 2024 was his best yet. Stauffer finished fourth in the championship, and the 20-year-old is anxious to get the new season underway at Phillip Island in late February.

“I’m definitely more than thankful that everything has played out the way it has,” Stauffer said.

“To get the ride with one of the best teams in the paddock, and to have Mike Jones as my teammate, who is one of the, if not the best, riders in the championship at the moment.

“The whole thing is such an exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait for the season to get underway”

YHT is headed by Kev Marshall who enters his 21st season next year as team manager and Stauffer who has recorded five top three finishes from 48 ASBK race starts, expects is to be up the front as much as possible.

“I’m just going to take each round as it comes and work through any little challenges that I come across the best that I can, to be able to fight for race wins and podiums each weekend.”

Max’s father also raced at team. Jamie clinched the 2006 Australian Superbike and Supersport Championships and then backed up his 2006 Superbike title with another the following year.

“It’s a surreal feeling to be a part of a team which my dad once rode for. There are still people at YRT from when dad was in the team. A lot of the people within the team know me from when I was so young and getting in the way as a young kid and now, I’m there as a rider.”

“I really have to say a big thank you to Heath Griffin who has got me to this point with my racing. He created GTRMotoStars in 2020 and drafted me in on the Supersport. He has looked after me ever since so I owe it to him as well,” added Stauffer.

Stauffer is unclear when he will get his first ride aboard the factory Yamaha as he currently nurses a broken left hand, sustained in the inaugural FIM Intercontinental Games at the Jerez two weeks ago.