Steven Richards will make his Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival debut on March 8-9 next year. He will be at the wheel of the HR31 on track and appear in the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee off track.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and won the Bathurst 1000 five times in addition to the Bathurst 24 Hour. Together the Richards’ have taken 12 Bathurst 1000 wins.

Richards senior drove the Skyline HR31 in the first six rounds of the 1990 season before switching to the Skyline R32 GT-R for the final two rounds. He was able to nail Nissan’s first-ever championship in the season finale at Oran Park.

The Gibson Motorsport-run Nissan Skylines became the dominant force in the final years of the Group A era, after the Skyline HR31 GTS-R was introduced in 1988. It featured a turbocharged straight-six engine, which paved the way for the all-conquering Skyline R32 GT-R.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.