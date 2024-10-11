Image Racing’s Jobe Stewart dominated the opening Super2 Series race at Mount Panorama, leading from lights to flag.

Behind him, there were remarkable scenes as the Ford fleet went five-wide into Hell Corner. That began when pole position winner Tickford Autosport’s Brad Vaughan got a slow start.

Kelly Racing’s Cameron was the biggest benefactor, slipping down the inside to snag third place heading into the first turn.

Featured Videos

Tickford Autosport’s Rylan Gray was second but braked too deep into the first corner and toured the grass verge.

Anderson Motorsport’s Max Vidau was quick away too, moving from sixth to third by Griffin’s Bend.

The worst starter was Lochie Dalton, who plummeted eight places by the end of Lap 1.

After his slow getaway, Vaughan began to make headway and soon challenged Vidau for third.

They engaged in a spirited battle, banging doors at Hell Corner.

Vidau’s race nearly came to a premature end when he whacked the wall at the Metal Grate but continued unabated.

Vaughan tried to capitalise and pull off a pass at The Chase, only to bowl a wide and tour the grass. He lost three positions in the process.

At the head of the field, Stewart controlled proceedings. Cameron looked to have second place under control until his car cried no more and began blowing smoke.

Cameron slowed and gifted Vidau second and Gray third. The Kelly Racing driver pitted and eventually returned to the race.

Ultimately, Stewart couldn’t be caught and walked home to a 13-second win over Vidau who climbed four places from this starting sport. Gray finished the race where he began.

Image Racing’s Jarrod Hughes was the quiet achiever in fourth while Bates was fifth for Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Kai Allen wound up finishing 16th after Eggleston Motorsport’s mammoth repair effort got him on track following his qualifying crash.

Allen’s Holden ZB Commodore carried lingering issues from that crash, including an ill-sounding engine.

Just finishing was enough to earn him 63 points. His nearest rival, Bates, made up a chunk of points after scoring 111 with his fifth place finish.

The Dunlop Series will be back on track on Saturday with qualifying at 9:15am AEDT.

Race 10 of the Dunlop Series season gets underway at 4:05pm AEDT.

Results: Dunlop Series Race 9, Mount Panorama