It’s a blockbuster season of Summer Grill action that recaps an explosive 2024 season and looks ahead to what 2025 may hold.

There are interviews with some of the biggest names in motorsport from around the world.

In terms of Supercars stars, Will Brown talks through the culture shock of Triple Eight and how it feels to be a champion, while Chaz Mostert reflects on another title near-miss.

Peter Adderton talks through his plans for the post-Boost Mobile era, Ryan Story discusses his ongoing parity concerns, and Barry Ryan looks back on the huge highs and devastating lows for Erebus Motorsport.

There’s plenty of F1 content as well with interviews with Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson and a deep dive on Daniel Ricciardo’s unfortunately short season.

You’ll hear from US-based Kiwis Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin as they reflect on their respective seasons in NASCAR and IndyCar.

And young MotoGP ace Pedro Acosta discusses his meteoric rise to stardom.

All that and so much more on the KTM Summer Grill – starting tomorrow right here at Speedcafe.