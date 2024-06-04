The Australian touring car category is backing both the former's #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and the latter's #60 RKF Racing Ford through its SuperView streaming service.

Brown is embarking on his NASCAR debut while Waters is making his first Cup Series start, and first in NASCAR on a road course, after two Trucks appearances so far this year.

“We're thrilled to support two of our sport's stars this weekend as they make their NASCAR debuts, with the partnership promoting our international viewing platform, SuperView,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“This initiative highlights our dedication to bringing the exceptional talent within Supercars to a global audience.

“Following the memorable debuts of Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki, which drew millions of views to our website in 2023, we expect a similar surge in interest as Cam Waters and Will Brown embark on this exciting challenge.

“This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the superior streaming quality and comprehensive coverage that SuperView offers to racing fans worldwide.”

SuperView is Supercars' subscription streaming service for fans outside of Australian and New Zealand,

As Howard alluded to, SuperView was also a sponsor of the #33 RCR entry when Brown's then-team-mate, Brodie Kostecki, made his NASCAR debut last August on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Meanwhile, Brown has finally made it to RCR's headquarters after two cancelled flights and a missed connection during his journey to the United States.

That journey included a private plane flight from Murray Bridge to Sydney shortly after winning Sunday's Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS race at nearby The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Queenslander is a licenced aeroplane pilot himself, with the dash out of South Australia coming courtesy of his relationship with Pilatus.

NASCAR action at Sonoma starts on Friday, with Shane van Gisbergen on-track in Xfinity Series Practice from 16:05 ET/Saturday at 06:05 AEST, followed by Cup Practice at 17:05 ET/07:05 AEST.

Van Gisbergen arrives at the Californian venue off the back of his first win in the Xfinity Series, days earlier at Portland.