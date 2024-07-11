The trip to New Zealand will take place on April 11-13, effectively a week earlier than this year, which coincides with the beginning of the country's school holidays.

Shifting the event to the earlier date is facilitated by the Australian Grand Prix opening the F1 season on 13-16 March, which is a week earlier than the AGP date this year.

While a return to the Albert Park for Supercars is not confirmed for next year, it is highly likely, which means the second and third rounds of the Supercars season are all but locked in.

Supercars returned to New Zealand after a year off this year with the debut at Taupo being met with a sold out crowd.

That has left series CEO Shane Howard excited about the second running of the Taupo Super400.

“The 2024 ITM Taupo Super400 was a landmark event for Supercars and motorsport in New Zealand,” he said.

“The energy and passion of the fans were incredible, and we are committed to delivering an even

better experience in 2025.

“We urge all fans to join the ticketing waiting list as soon as possible to ensure they don't miss out on

what promises to be another spectacular event.”

The date announcement was welcomes by other stakeholders, including Taupo circuit owner Tony Quinn.

“The Supercars team did a brilliant job in 2024, and we are well in to planning with them to raise the bar even higher in 2025,” he said.

“They can count on our team in NZ playing their part and we can't wait to welcome new and old fans

back to April in 2025 for another unforgettable weekend.”

Taupo mayor David Trewavas called on Kiwis to make the second Taupo Super400 bigger than the first.

“Following on from the success of last year's sellout event, we are raring to go to welcome the

Supercars team back again for the 2025 ITM Super400,” he said.

“We look forward to once again welcoming visitors and racing enthusiasts from all over, as we showcase the vibrant Taupo District and the hospitality we are known for.

“Let's gear up for an unforgettable experience and make the 2025 ITM Super400 event the best one yet!”

Fans are being encouraged to sign up for the ticketing waiting list.