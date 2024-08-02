It has long been expected that the series will expand beyond its current 12 rounds for 2025, an intention that Supercars Chairman Barclay Nettlefold made public back in May.

Since then, paddock chatter has consistently suggest that there will be 14 events on the schedule next year with a total of three new additions alongside the axing of the Bathurst 500.

More recent speculation, however, has suggested that the expansion is not yet guaranteed, with complications such as additional payments to teams still creating hurdles.

As a result, it is feasible that the expansion could be limited to one additional round (13 in total) with a 14th event following in 2026.

Another feasible outcome is that the expansion is binned entirely for next year, with the schedule remaining at 12 rounds (11 being the same as this year, with an enduro at The Bend replacing the Bathurst 500).

Speedcafe understands that the preference from Supercars itself continues to be the two-round expansion resulting in the 14 rounds total.

The preferred plan is thought to start under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park followed by Albert Park and Taupo.

Winton is one of the expansion events, which, if included, is likely to slot into May alongside the trip to Wanneroo Raceway.

Darwin and Townsville would retain their dates with another expansion event in Queensland Raceway filling the void left by SMP in the middle of the year.

As already confirmed The Bend Motorsport Park will host a two-driver enduro, which would fall in September if rumours of a contract stipulation requiring the event to not be held in winter months are true.

However the exact make-up of enduro season remains unclear with talk of pushback against having three enduros from some budget-conscious teams.

That leaves a question mark over whether Sandown appears on the schedule as a single-driver or two-driver event.

The Gold Coast and Adelaide will remain on the schedule, but could be split by Tasmania if the upcoming trip to Symmons Plains provides the weather challenges many are predicting.

Should the expansion be just a single round above the current 12, it is thought that a day/night event QR would get the nod over Winton.