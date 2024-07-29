The Triple Eight star joined a driver panel at the Chew the Phat charity event at the Ipswich circuit on Sunday where he was asked about how Supercars could be improved.

Feeney's response was more races, before highlighting QR as an ideal venue to re-join the schedule.

“For me it is simply more races,” said Feeney

“Wouldn't it be great if we were back here [at Queensland Raceway] next year and we had a race on a permanent race track to complement the great Gold Coast 500 weekend in October.

“I think we could have a massive event at QR.

“I think it has been proven that if you go away from a venue and come back the reaction is big from the fans.

“There would have been a lot of Supercar fans who have not been back to Queensland Raceway since Tony [Quinn] took it over and applied his magic to it .

“I think there would be a lot of people in for a big surprise and we could have a hell of an event here.”

QR is indeed expected to be part of an expanded 14-round Supercars schedule next year.

Current speculation is that the circuit will slot into a midyear date with what could well be a day/night event.

Winton is the other circuit likely to return to the schedule as part of the expansion from the current 12 rounds.

Feeney was joined at the Chew the Phat event, run by Kate Elaria, by Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood, the trio helping raise funds for Ronald McDonald House in Brisbane.

“We cannot thank Kate, the Queensland Raceway and Brodie, Broc and Todd for their commitment to today,” said the charity's representative, Leisa Wayman.

“When a child is diagnosed with a serious illness, it impacts the whole family.

“Lives can be turned upside down and that's why we provide a range of programs to help families stay together and close to the care they need.

“We have always found the motorsport community to be generous to our cause and today was no different.”