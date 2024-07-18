Mark Winterbottom, David Reynolds and Cam Waters compiled their joint wish list during the second episode of the new Supercars-led Drivers Only podcast.

The trio contemplated where Supercars should race outside of Australia with each naming their preferred destinations in an ideal world scenario.

For all three the choices were street circuits, with Waters the only one throw a permanent circuit into the mix.

Reynolds was typically the most left-field with his suggestions, naming two street circuits in Asia – one very well known, and one more off the radar.

“I'd love to race a Macau, have our series race at Macau,” said Reynolds. “I reckon that'd be completely insane.”

He then added: “Bangsaen… have you heard of Bangsaen? It's like a Thailand street race. It's completely out of control.

“It's like Monaco, just… Bangsaen. [It would] be pretty cool.”

The Bangsean Grand Prix is an annual street race held in Bang Sean, Thailand, which this year featured Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and the Thailand Super Series.

Fresh off the back of his NASCAR cameo, Waters had a particular focus on the US.

“I'm loving the American stuff at the moment, so I think doing the Chicago race in a Supercar, that would be cool,” he said.

“Or even Sonoma, what I did, like, that track was unreal. So much undulation and heaps of passing. I think our cars would be sick there.”

Waters then names perhaps the most iconic street track in the world.

“Other than that, I'd probably love to do Monaco,” he said. “I don't think it'd be that good racing wise. I reckon that'd be unreal. It'll never happen.”

Winterbottom doubled down on Waters' suggestion of the only street circuit on the NASCAR schedule.

“I like street racing, so I reckon I'd like Chicago,” said the 2015 Supercars champion.