The 15-minute session that set the field for the Top 10 Shootout took a while to get going thanks to two delays.
The start was pushed back while officials cleaned up the remnants of a multi-car pile-up in the preceding Aussie Racing Car race.
That proved a trouble spot for Andre Heimgartner, who stuck his Brad Jones Racing Camaro into the tyre barrier at the 90-degree left-hander six minutes in.
Heimgartner’s car was wedged into the barrier such that it took 10 minutes for officials to drag it out.
Broc Feeney held P1 at the time of the stoppage. His 1:10.2591s remained the benchmark until Payne punched in a 1:10.1508s with just 20 seconds on the clock.
Waters – whose Mustang survived a wild, four wheels in the air kerb strike on the beach chicane earlier in the session – fell just 0.0151s short of Payne on his final lap.
“We’ve improved our car a little bit from yesterday to this morning,” noted Payne, who finished fourth in the Saturday race.
“[It was] a little bit scrappy with the red flag, but it all came down to the end there. It was pretty intense. I’m looking forward to the Shootout.”
Feeney’s time hung on for third ahead of rookie Ryan Wood, who shot to fourth with his last effort, Brodie Kostecki, Will Brown, Chaz Mostert, Jack Le Brocq, Richie Stanaway and James Golding.
Thomas Randle, Anton De Pasquale and James Courtney all looked set for a Shootout berth until being bumped out during the frantic final moments.
Randle endured a particularly wild session. He clouted the Turn 3 tyre barrier in the opening minutes, requiring a patch-up under the red flag, and was later seen tagging his right-rear on the Turn 11 wall.
“It’s tough. We’ve got the car to do it, I just didn’t do a good enough job on my lap,” said Randle.
“And a bit pissed off at myself for rubbing the tyres. It was a pretty frantic session. It was a bit chaotic. It was a bit of a mad rush. We should be in the 10. But anyway, we’re not.”
Just 1.005s separated the entire 24-car field.
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver/s
|Car
|Laps
|Fastest
|Gap
|Lap
|1
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:10.151
|9
|2
|6
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Cam Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:10.166
|0.0151
|10
|3
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:10.259
|0.1083
|3
|4
|2
|Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ryan Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:10.299
|0.1480
|9
|5
|1
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:10.308
|0.1573
|6
|6
|87
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Will Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:10.311
|0.1599
|6
|7
|25
|Mobil1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:10.321
|0.1702
|10
|8
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:10.342
|0.1912
|7
|9
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:10.351
|0.2000
|9
|10
|31
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:10.387
|0.2363
|3
|11
|55
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:10.389
|0.2381
|9
|12
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:10.422
|0.2710
|3
|13
|7
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:10.508
|0.3573
|8
|14
|20
|Tradie Beer Racing
|David Reynolds
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|1:10.508
|0.3574
|9
|15
|10
|Bendix Racing
|Nick Percat
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|1:10.544
|0.3937
|3
|16
|18
|Cub Cadet Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:10.597
|0.4459
|9
|17
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:10.682
|0.5312
|6
|18
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:10.691
|0.5403
|8
|19
|23
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1:10.792
|0.6410
|11
|20
|4
|Tyrepower Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|1:11.020
|0.8693
|10
|21
|50
|SCT Motorsport
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:11.041
|0.8902
|9
|22
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|1:11.069
|0.9184
|11
|23
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:11.126
|0.9756
|8
|24
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Aaron Love
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:11.156
|1.0055
|2