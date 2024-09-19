The category introduced the fuel drop rule into refuelling races a decade ago to account for differing consumption between pushrod and quad-cam engines.

Supercars has been aiming to remove the requirement for some time, doing so for the Taupo 400 earlier this year before reinstating it at later events.

Supercars’ general manager of motorsport, Tim Edwards, has confirmed the compulsory pitstops at the Gold Coast will no longer include a specified fuel drop.

“After Sandown and Bathurst, where you don’t have a minimum drop, we’re removing that requirement for the Gold Coast,” Edwards told Supercars.com.

“After the Gold Coast, we’re going review it again at the next Commission meeting, whether we do the same again for Adelaide.”

The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 will run from October 25-27.