The start time is 15 minutes later than 2023, while there remains no time certain cut-off for the finish.

Supercars sessions remain as they were laid out last year, starting with two 60-minute practice sessions on Thursday.

Friday consists of two more practice sessions and qualifying, before Saturday’s pair of practice hitouts in the lead-up to the Top 10 Shootout.

The second of the practice sessions on Thursday and Saturday are for co-drivers only, as they were in 2023.

Bathurst’s race day ritual of a morning warm-up remains, with cars to take to the track at 8:15am.

Support category action consists of Heritage Touring Cars, Dunlop Series, V8 SuperUtes, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup.

Release of the schedule follows news of a shake-up to Wednesday’s festivities, which will now include an evening street party.

2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 schedule (All times AEDT)