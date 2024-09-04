The start time is 15 minutes later than 2023, while there remains no time certain cut-off for the finish.
Supercars sessions remain as they were laid out last year, starting with two 60-minute practice sessions on Thursday.
Friday consists of two more practice sessions and qualifying, before Saturday’s pair of practice hitouts in the lead-up to the Top 10 Shootout.
The second of the practice sessions on Thursday and Saturday are for co-drivers only, as they were in 2023.
Bathurst’s race day ritual of a morning warm-up remains, with cars to take to the track at 8:15am.
Support category action consists of Heritage Touring Cars, Dunlop Series, V8 SuperUtes, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup.
Release of the schedule follows news of a shake-up to Wednesday’s festivities, which will now include an evening street party.
2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 schedule (All times AEDT)
|Thursday, October 10
|Time
|Category
|Session
|7:05-7:20
|Events
|Resident Access Closed
|7:30-7:50
|V8 SuperUtes
|Practice
|8:00-8:20
|Heritage Touring Cars
|Practice 1
|8:30-8:50
|TGRA GR Cup
|Practice 1
|9:00-9:50
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Practice
|10:05-10:45
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 1
|10:55-11:15
|V8 SuperUtes
|Qualifying
|11:25-11:45
|Heritage Touring Cars
|Practice 2
|11:45-12:45
|Events
|Resident Access
|12:45-13:05
|TGRA GR Cup
|Practice 2
|13:20-14:20
|Supercars
|Practice 1 (All Drivers)
|14:30-14:40
|Events
|Entertainment
|14:45-15:25
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 2
|15:40-16:10
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Qualifying
|16:20-16:40
|Heritage Touring Cars
|Qualifying
|16:55-17:55
|Supercars
|Practice 2 (Co-Drivers)
|18:00
|Events
|Resident Gates Open
|Friday, October 11
|Time
|Category
|Session
|7:00-7:15
|Events
|Resident Access Closed
|7:25-7:50
|Events
|Testing
|8:00-8:20
|TGRA GR Cup
|Qualifying
|8:30-8:50
|Heritage Touring Cars
|Race 1
|9:00-9:20
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 1
|9:30-9:50
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 1
|10:05-11:05
|Supercars
|Practice 3 (All Drivers)
|11:15-1135
|Heritage Touring Cars
|Race 2
|11:35-12:35
|Events
|Resident Access
|12:35-12:55
|TGRA GR Cup
|Race 1
|13:05-14:05
|Supercars
|Practice 4 (All Drivers)
|14:05-14:15
|Events
|Entertainment
|14:20-15:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 1
|15:15-16:00
|Dunlop Series
|Race 1
|16:15-16:55
|Supercars
|Qualifying
|17:00-17:15
|Events
|Entertainment
|17:20-17:30
|Events
|TV Track Time
|17:30-17:55
|Events
|Safety & Course Car Rides
|17:55
|Events
|Resident Gates Open
|Saturday, October 12
|Time
|Category
|Session
|7:15-7:30
|Events
|Resident Access Closed
|7:30-8:20
|Events
|Safety & Course Car Rides
|8:35-9:00
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 2
|9:15-9:35
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 2
|9:40-9:55
|Events
|Entertainment
|10:05-11:05
|Supercars
|Practice 5 (Co-Drivers)
|11:20-11:40
|Heritage Touring Cars
|Race 3
|11:40-12:40
|Events
|Resident Access
|12:40-12:55
|Events
|Entertainment
|13:05-14:05
|Supercars
|Practice 6 (All Drivers)
|14:20-14:40
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 3
|14:50-15:10
|TGRA GR Cup
|Race 2
|15:20-15:45
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 2
|16:00-16:45
|Dunlop Series
|Race 2
|17:05-17:50
|Supercars
|Top Ten Shootout
|17:50
|Events
|Resident Gates Open
|Sunday, October 13
|Time
|Category
|Session
|7:15-7:30
|Events
|Resident Access Closed
|7:40-8:00
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 4
|8:15-8:35
|Supercars
|Warm Up
|8:45-9:05
|TGRA GR Cup
|Race 3
|9:15-9:45
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 3
|10:00-10:45
|Events
|Entertainment
|11:30
|Supercars
|Race 20 (161 laps)