Supercars has confirmed details of a new street party to be held in the Bathurst CBD between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday evening, which will feature on a live Fox Sports broadcast.

On the eve of the first track sessions, all 26 Great Race entries will be driven into the CBD – marking an extension of the Track to Town concept rolled out at several other events in 2024.

The cars will be driven to a street party on Russell Street, pulling up out front of the Bathurst Courthouse.

Finals for the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge, previously held in pitlane during the event, will take place as part of the festivities.

The transporter parade and driver signing sessions that have traditionally been held in the CBD during the day are also set to form part of the evening event.

“It’s fantastic that Foxtel is bringing the best of Bathurst to viewers on the eve of one of the most anticipated events in the world of motorsport,” said Nathan Prendergast, Supercars Head of TV.

“The Bathurst Street Party is going to showcase everything that makes the Bathurst 1000 special, and we’re thrilled to share that with fans both at the Mountain and across the country.”

A live broadcast from the CBD will shine a greater spotlight on the City of Bathurst.

“The biggest week of our year has just gotten bigger,” said David Sherley, General Manager of Bathurst Regional Council.

“Our in-town parade and signing ahead of the Bathurst 1000 is always a highlight of the year, and with the added attractions of Track to Town, Pit Stop Challenge, and live TV production, the Bathurst Street Party will be the perfect way to kick off the Repco Bathurst 1000.

“Bathurst is incredibly proud to be the home of one of the world’s great motor races in the Bathurst 1000, and we are eagerly looking forward to getting the party started with the Bathurst Street Party come October.”

The 2024 Bathurst 1000 runs from October 10-13, with a full track schedule expected to be released shortly.