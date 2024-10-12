Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood will start the race from pole position courtesy of a stunning Top 10 Shootout effort from the reigning Supercars champion.

Kostecki gapped the field by more than a tenth of a second with a 2:05.511s to bank the $15,000 pole award.

The #1 Erebus Camaro will be joined on the front row by the Cam Waters/James Moffat Mustang, while Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup are the best-placed Triple Eight entry in third.

Richie Stanaway was the biggest mover from the Shootout, running first but ending up fourth in the Grove Racing Mustang he’ll share with Dale Wood.

Will Brown and Scott Pye will start fifth alongside Jack Le Brocq and Jayden Ojeda, while provisional polesitter Matt Payne tagged the wall on his Shootout lap, which left him and Garth Tander in seventh.

Anton De Pasquale and Tony D’Alberto will start from eighth, Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth ninth and Andre Heimgartner and Declan Fraser 10th, after Heimgartner ran off the road at Hell Corner on his Shootout lap.

There are some big names starting outside the Top 10, such as Matt Stone Racing’s Nick Percat, whose qualifying effort was hampered by cosmetic damage to his Camaro sustained in a practice crash.

He and Dylan O’Keeffe will start from 13th.

Will Davison and Kai Allen will be starting from 16th after a huge crash that ended qualifying on Friday evening, with 2017 Great Race winner David Reynolds another big name to crash out of qualifying, which left him 21st on the grid.

All primary drivers will start the race thanks to a new mandate from Supercars.

The 2024 Bathurst 1000 starts at 11:30am AEDT.

Starting grid: 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000