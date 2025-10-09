Mostert became the first Supercars driver to come unstuck just prior to the halfway mark of the hour-long session.

The two-time Great Race winner made heavy contact with the tyre wall at Griffins Bend, bringing out the red flags.

“I’m all good, just locked a front and it wouldn’t clear,” said Mostert via team radio.

The severity of the hit had commentators speculating the car may have suffered a stuck throttle.

WAU was somewhat in the dark about the circumstances as the garage was not receiving telemetry from the car at the time.

Speaking on the TV broadcast, Mostert was mystified by the crash.

“Just went slightly later than what I did the run before but for whatever reason the brake wouldn’t release,” he said.

“Just had a small lock, but it just felt like I skated.

“Obviously in that situation you keep going down the gears trying to wash off as much speed as possible, but the front, even on the pump of the brake, would not release.

“I don’t know if I just found one random crack of water in a line or something like that, it just took no speed off.

“The wall did its job, I feel entirely fine. I haven’t had a decent crash in a Gen3 car yet and I’ve seen some rough ones, so I was bracing for it, but the car did its job.

“Hopefully we’ll get the car back and assess it. Unfortunately, it’s a lot of work for the team we probably don’t need, but before then it was reasonably speedy so we’ll take that.”

Car #25 was third in the order at the time of the incident, behind teammate Ryan Wood and Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney.

Mostert, who is sharing his entry with Fabian Coulthard, expressed optimism that the damage is not too severe.

“I’m hoping we were pretty lucky in the end there, the two rows of tyres just pushed the car around a bit before it found the concrete wall,” he said.

There was one last hiccup for the car as its bonnet flew up while returning to pit lane on a flatbed truck.

The car is expected to be repaired in time for the day’s second and final session – a co-driver’s only hitout from 4:50pm.