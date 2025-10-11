DJR on Saturday lodged a protest against Supercars, alleging it had broken its own rules on technical parity by failing to implement changes after identifying a performance discrepancy.

The engine upgrade proposed by Supercars own technical department was essentially blocked by GM, as all teams had to agree to the change under the terms of the Teams Racing Charter.

While the protest was dismissed by stewards, the team has backed its position in a lengthy statement, reproduced in full below:

Parity is the foundation of the Supercars Championship. Without it, there is no competition.

For two years, Ford teams have demanded engine testing at Bathurst barometric pressures. For two years, Supercars delayed. Then, before the 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000, they finally conducted the testing at their own facility, with their own equipment, under their own methodology.

And the results are irrefutable.

Despite making the same power at sea-level, at 92kPa barometric pressure (Bathurst conditions) the GM engine produces up to an additional 10 horsepower over the Ford engine above 5,900 rpm, where the engine operates for 94% of a lap of Mount Panorama at full throttle.

This data explains why the Mustang is slower than the Camaro in a straight line at Bathurst – double the deficit at sea-level circuits.

Supercars’ Director of Powertrains at their facility, developed a technical solution to correct this proven disparity: a 1mm larger restrictor and revised engine calibration.

Supercars have failed to implement it on the basis that GM declined to agree to it.

James Warburton said his job is to ensure “anyone in any brand in any team can walk through the gates at any race track and actually win the race.”

Supercars chose consultation with GM over correction. They chose politics over parity. They confirmed the problem exists. They know how to fix it. They chose not to.

We asked the Stewards whether Supercars’ failure to implement the fix breached the category’s parity obligations and the FIA International Sporting Code (ISC) obligation of fairness, under their supreme authority to settle any matter which may arise during an event, also under the ISC.

After considerable deliberation, whilst not offering an opinion as to the merits of the protest, the Stewards determined that they lacked the necessary jurisdiction to apply the remedy sought.

We accept their decision, we move on.

To our fans: You’ve watched this unfold for two years. You’ve seen the numbers from the speed trap on Conrod Straight. You’ve heard the promises. Now you know the facts. Supercars’ own testing has validated that there is no parity at Bathurst.

We will race hard on Sunday. We always do. But winning will require us to be more extraordinary than ever, as we will do so knowing we’re racing with one hand tied behind our back.

We know the cost of speaking out. But the integrity of this sport depends on someone being willing to say publicly what Supercars have said themselves in their own report.

We didn’t come to Bathurst to make excuses. We came to win. Supercars can silence the fix. They can’t silence the facts.

We have been extraordinary today; we will be even more extraordinary tomorrow.